CHRISTMAS MARKET DECEMBER 4 AT JULIAN MINING COMPANY

East County News Service

October 27, 2021 (Julian) – You’re invited to an old-fashioned Christmas Market at the Julian Mining Company (4444 Highway 78, Julian) on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free and festive event features craft vendors, Christmas wreath making and candle dipping. Plus, you can enjoy Julian Mining Company activities such as gem sluicing, gold panning, a miniature mine train ride, tomahawk throwing, a dig pit, and shopping at the general store.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.julianminingcompany.com/.