CHRISTMAS STAR TO BE VISIBLE DEC. 21 FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER 800 YEARS

By Miriam Raftery

December 20, 2020 (San Diego) – On Monday for about an hour after sundown, people around the world will get a rare glimpse of the “great conjunction” – the largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, so close that the appear to be touching as one bright celestial body. Many astronomers believe this is the same celestial phenomenon described in the Bible as the Star of Bethlehem that reportedly guided wise men to the manger where Jesus was born. The last time it appeared this brightly was more than 800 years ago, when it was viewed via telescope by Galileo.

The conjunction will peak on Monday, Dec. 21, the winter solstice, and will be best viewed for about 45 minutes to an hour after sunset. In the U.S., look to the southwest sky to see this rare occurrence with the naked eye or enhanced with binoculars or a telescope, ideally from an unobstructed area.

For those who miss the sight on Monday night, NASA says the solar system’s two largest planets will appear nearly as close on the Dec. 20 and 22.

According to NASA, the planets will be so bright that even people in cities with lighting nearby should be able to see the great conjunction. You may even be able to spot Jupiter’s four moons orbiting the planet.

“For those planning to snap pictures, NASA has created a guide to photographing the great conjunction.

NASA has also created this video: https://youtu.be/yvQgisEBql0