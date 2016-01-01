Christmas with the wild animals at Lions Tigers & Bears

East County News Service East County News Service

Nov. 6, 2025 (Alpine) -- Lions Tigers & Bears, San Diego County’s lone accredited animal sanctuary is getting ready for the winter holidays.

The nonprofit organization is holding Christmas with the Animals Fundraiser in December at its 142-acre site in Alpine.

The event will include gift-giving, holiday lights and music, and will support ongoing care for the more than 60 animals that live at Lions Tigers & Bears.

The Dec. 13 event is set for 2:30 to 7:30 p.m, with a special feeding of the animals to happen between 3 and 4 p.m.

Lions Tigers & Bears leaders expect the highlight of the evening to be watching the rescued animals unwrap their Christmas gifts in crisp late fall air amid the sanctuary’s twinkling lights.

Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to ente raffles, take photos with Santa Claus and dance to festive music by a fire.

The sanctuary will be inviting gourmet food trucks, and classic hot chocolate and seasonal treats will be served on site.

“Christmas with the animals is one of our favorite events of the year” said Bobbi Brink, founder and director of Lions Tigers & Bears. “It’s a joyful day where we can bring in the sanctuary’s supporters to see the animals’ playful side while sharing in the spirit of giving. This annual event is the best way to wrap up the year.”

Every ticket and purchase helps support and fund ongoing care for the exotic rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears.

The cost to attend for LTB members is $30 per adult and $15 for those 12 and under. Cost for nonmembers is $50 per adult and $20 for those 12 and under.

A separate cost for those 18 and older who want to feed the animals along with a keeper is $130 per adult member, $160 per adult for non members.

Tickets are limited and can be rerserved here

Lions Tigers & Bears was founded in 2002 and is Southern California’s only Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and American Sanctuary Association-accredited sanctuary dedicated to rescuing and providing lifelong care for big cats, bears and other exotic animals.

The organization offers naturalistic habitats, on-site veterinary care, and educational and volunteer programs that promote compassionate wildlife stewardship and raise awareness about the exotic animal trade.

Supported entirely by donations and partnerships, Lions Tigers & Bears works with law enforcement, legislators, and other sanctuaries to carry out complex rescues and advocate for stronger protections for captive wildlife.