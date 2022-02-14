CHURCH FOOD PANTRY ROBBED IN LEMON GROVE: HELP NEEDED TO FEED PEOPLE IN NEED

By Miriam Raftery

February 14, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Thieves broke into the food pantry at St. John’s of the Cross Church at 8086 Broadway in Lemon Grove on February 8 around 3 a.m., stealing and damaging food items used to feed people in need, according to Councilmember Jennifer Mendoza, who manages the church's food pantry.

Councilmember Mendoza says, "We’re at the food pantry every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. till noon. Any donations are much appreciated.

“It would be awesome of the community can come together to help restock what was stolen and damaged,” Lemon Grove resident Chris Williams posted on Facebook. “The Lemon Grove Improvement Council can help pick up items if needed or someone can drop them off at Lee’s automotive. Please spread the word."

The following items are among those the food pantry needs: