Church hosts Compassion Experience Sept. 19-21 on global child poverty

East County News Service

Photo: Compassion Experience participants step into the global mission field without leaving the country.

September 17, 2025 (San Diego) -- College Avenue Church in San Diego will host Compassion Experience, an immersive experience transporting visitors to vulnerable communities where Compassion International works on Sept. 19-21. This free, family-friendly event is designed to inspire compassion and action for children living in poverty around the world.

The exhibit features compelling, real-life stories of children impacted by Compassion and its local church partners. Through its child development program, Compassion supports more than 2 million children in 29 countries.

WHERE: 4747 College Ave., San Diego, CA 92115

WHO: Kelly Moorman, Compassion Tour Manager/Goeff Mann Operations Director, College Ave Church

WHEN: September 19-21, 2025, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

WHY: To raise awareness in the greater San Diego community about global poverty and provide an immersive perspective on life in low- and middle-income countries.

Photo, right: the exhibit recreates the living conditions and the stories of children living in poverty.

Some facts on children living in poverty include:

One in six children (more than 356 million) around the world live in extreme poverty ( UNICEF, World Bank ). That’s more than the entire population of the U.S.

Extreme poverty means children and their families are forced to survive on less than $2.15 a day ( World Bank ). They lack access to necessities like safe drinking water, health care, and education; and they’re more likely to experience malnutrition or poor sanitation.

Children are more than twice as likely to live in poverty than adults ( UNICEF ).

Mortality rates are twice as high for children living in poverty ( UNICEF ).

Photo, left: the self-contained Compassion Experience truck, trailer, and audiovisual elements provide visitors with a unique glimpse, and an immersive experience.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes’ America’s Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

For more information, visit compassion.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.