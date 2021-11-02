CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR COMES TO THE MAGNOLIA IN EL CAJON NOVEMBER 17

By Miriam Raftery

November 2, 2021 (El Cajon) - The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular Tour is coming to El Cajon’s The Magnolia on Wednesday, November 17 at 8 p.m. This all-new production will feature favorite holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.

The Magnolia (formerly the East County Performing Arts Center) is located at 210 East Main Street in El Cajon.

To comply with state guidelines, all ticket holders are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of full vaccination (14 days after your last required shot.) Masks are mandatory for unvaccinated individuals.

https://concerts.livenation.com/event/0B005A9CC2721258