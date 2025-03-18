CITY DECLARES MARCH 30TH LEMON GROVE INCIDENT DAY: CELEBRATION PLANNED OVER 1931 SCHOOL DESEGREGATION VICTORY

East County News Service

March 21, 2025 (Lemon Grove) - On March 18, Lemon Grove Mayor Alysson Snow issued a proclamation declaring March 30 as the “Lemon Grove Incident Day.” There will be a celebration on March 30 at 1:00 p.m. in front of the mural that tells the story of a historic school desegregation case victory for students in Lemon Grove nearly a century ago. The mural is on the side of the building at 7963 Broadway, Lemon Grove.

LEMON GROVE INCIDENT

March 30, 2025 marks the 94th anniversary of the first successful school desegregation case in the United States, in 1931, when Mexican-American parents challenged the Lemon Grove School District’s attempt to segregate their children. The case was called “Roberto Alvarez v. the Board of Trustees of the Lemon Grove School District” and is often referred to as the Lemon Grove Incident. This was 23 years before Brown v. Board of Education case.

CELEBRATION

The celebration of the Lemon Grove Incident will take place in front of the mural on the side of 7963 Broadway. The proclamation will be presented by Pastor Anne Stapleton to Roberto Alvarez Jr, the son of the original plaintiff in the landmark case. At the event, Alvarez will retell the story and artist, Mario Chacon, will talk about the mural he painted back in 2022.

The celebration will be hosted by the new tenants moving soon into 7963 Broadway – Grace Communion Lemon Grove, with pastors Anne and Mark Stapleton.

GRACE COMMUNION OPENS NEIGHBORHOOD SPACE AT SITE OF MURAL

GC Lemon Grove believes all people are built for connection and is therefore building out the space to be called “The Neighborhood” which will host local events that help neighbors connect with neighbors.

Members of the City Council and Planning Commission will also be present.

Mexican food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Lemon Grove Incident Celebration to help support future community gatherings.