CITY OF EL CAJON ANNOUNCES NEW ONLINE GOALS DASHBOARD

Source: City of El Cajon

April 1, 2025 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is excited to announce the launch of a new online dashboard, providing residents with real-time updates on the progress of the City Council’s 2025 Action Plan. This innovative tool offers transparency and insight into the City’s priorities and ongoing initiatives. Residents can explore the dashboard at www.elcajon.gov/2025-action-plan.

The City has partner with Strategage, a leading performance management company, to pilot this interactive platform. The dashboard presents clear visuals and detailed updates on the City's goals, helping community members stay informed and engaged.

"We believe government works best when residents have direct access to information about how their city is serving them," said City Manager Graham Mitchell. "This dashboard provides an easy-to-use, transparent view of the progress we’re making on the initiatives outlined in our City Council Action Plan."

The 2025 City Council Action Plan reflects El Cajon’s commitment to enhancing public safety, improving infrastructure, fostering economic development, addressing the impacts of homelessness, and supporting community well-being. The dashboard will be updated regularly to reflect progress and ensure accountability.

Residents are encouraged to explore the dashboard, provide feedback, and stay engaged with the City’s ongoing efforts. For more information, visit www.elcajon.gov.

For more information, contact Chris Berg, El Cajon’s Marketing and Engagement Manager, at 619.441.1511 or cberg@elcajon.gov.