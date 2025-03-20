CITY OF EL CAJON LAUNCHES ELECTRIC MICRO-TRANSIT PROGRAM, VIA SAN DIEGO, TO EXPAND TRANSPORTATION ACCESS FOR RESIDENTS

East County News Service East County News Service

March 20, 2025 (El Cajon) – The City of El Cajon announces the launch of “Via San Diego El Cajon,” a new app-based, on-demand transit program designed to expand transportation access for residents and visitors. Service went live on March 17, and all rides are free for the first month.

Via San Diego allows anyone within the El Cajon service zone to book a shared ride in the app (available in the App Store and Google Play ) or by calling 619-413-9986. With the program, residents can affordably and conveniently reach local destinations like work, shopping, education, appointments, regional transit hubs, and more without needing a private car.

How does it work?

Once someone books a ride, Via’s technology matches them with other riders headed in the same direction into one small electric vehicle – creating quick and efficient shared trips.

Riders are directed to “virtual bus stops” (typically a short walk away from their pick-up and drop-off location), which minimizes detours and keeps trips running smoothly for everyone.

The program will operate Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free ride period ends April 17, after which trips will cost $2.50 each.

Riders with mobility issues can request door-to-door services and wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

“Via is thrilled to partner with the City of El Cajon to launch this zero-emission, tech-enabled micro-transit program as part of the broader Via San Diego platform,” said Brian Nelson, West Coast Partnerships Lead at Via. “The debut of Via San Diego will transform how the El Cajon community moves – whether that’s commuting, connecting with other transit options, or reaching important local opportunities.”

El Cajon’s decision follows a similar initiative by City Heights and North Park Main Street, which launched the “Mid-City GO” program using the same Via San Diego app in January. Via San Diego El Cajon is funded by a $1.5 million award from the Clean Mobility Options (CMO) Voucher Pilot Program , with additional support from the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program.

For more information on Via San Diego El Cajon, please visit: city.ridewithvia.com/san-diego

ABOUT VIA: Founded in 2012, Via pioneered the TransitTech category by using new technologies to develop public mobility systems — optimizing networks of buses, shuttles, wheelchair accessible vehicles, school buses, autonomous vehicles, and electric vehicles around the globe. Building the world’s most efficient, equitable, and sustainable transportation network for all riders — including those with limited mobility, those without smartphones, and unbanked populations — Via works with its partners to lower the costs of public transit while providing transportation options that rival the convenience of a personal car while reducing the environmental impact. At the intersection of transportation and technology, Via is a visionary market leader that combines software innovation with sophisticated service design and operational expertise to fundamentally improve the way the world moves, providing technology in 700 communities and more than 35 countries and counting.

ABOUT THE CLEAN MOBILITY OPTIONS PROGRAM: Clean Mobility Options (CMO) is funded by California Climate Investments and the California Energy Commission's (CEC) Clean Transportation Program. CMO, a California Air Resources Board and California Energy Commission project, is a statewide initiative that provides funding for zero-emission shared mobility options to under-resourced communities in California. CMO is available throughout California to all eligible disadvantaged and low-income communities and tribal governments to increase access to safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable transportation options. For more information, visit cleanmobilityoptions.org.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA CLIMATE INVESTMENTS: California Climate Investments is a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in underserved communities.