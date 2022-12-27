CITY OF EL CAJON LAUNCHES NEW NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP PROGRAM IN 2023

Source: City of El Cajon

December 27, 2022 (El Cajon) - Beginning January 1, 2023, the City of El Cajon will debut a new program designed to encourage clean neighborhoods and community pride.



The Neighborhood Cleanup Program will be a free City service created to empower local residents and their neighbors to divert trash from the streets, improve their curb appeal, and take full advantage of available waste disposal services.

Open to both residents and commercial entities (such as business complexes and multi-family residential areas), the City of El Cajon and EDCO Disposal will provide all necessary cleanup supplies, including green bins, dumpsters, trash pickers/bags, and even free trees and mulch.

All Neighborhood Cleanup events are resident/applicant-led and managed. Participation requires a signed release-of-liability waver for all volunteers. Anyone under the age of 18 needs a waiver signed by their guardian. Applications must be submitted at least three (3) weeks in advance of the event.

To learn more or to sign-up to host a neighborhood cleanup event, please visit www.elcajon.gov/cleanup.