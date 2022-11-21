CITY OF EL CAJON NAMED AS 2022 TOP WORKPLACE

Source: City of El Cajon

November 21, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon has been recognized as a Top Workplace in San Diego for 2022. The award comes solely from employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The survey measures organizational culture, empowerment of staff to meet customer needs, an environment of innovation, and employee engagement.

The announcement of the award came at a San Diego Union Tribune event on November 17, 2022 and the City’s recognition was publically announced in the Union Tribune’s Sunday paper this past weekend.

“The City of El Cajon is a fantastic organization to be a part of—in fact, El Cajon is the only city in San Diego County to have been recognized this year. We thrive in a culture where employees feel empowered to make a difference in the community. This connectedness is one of our highest priorities,” commented City Manager Graham Mitchell.

Human Resources Director Marisol Thorn also remarked on the work the City has been doing over the past few years, “Engaged and healthy employees are able to provide better services to our residents and our community because they understand their purpose and feel connected. Our HR philosophy is to not only receive employee feedback on how to make the work environment better, but to also act on it. This type of approach allows all of our employees the opportunity to be heard, to be a part of our strategic planning, and to even lead City-wide committees. This inclusive approach makes El Cajon one of the best places to work in the County.”

The City of El Cajon is leading the industry with the use of Station Dogs – dogs that help firefighters and police officers cope with the on-the-job stress. In addition, the City’s “We Are One” employee committee helps organize enriching volunteer opportunities for City employees to connect with the community. This past year, the City instituted a flexible work program that provides employees with the ability to have a strong work-life balance. The City is also in the process of developing a more robust engagement and wellness program, which will involve collaboration with our employee groups.

To learn more about why El Cajon is one of this year’s Top Workplaces in San Diego, visit our website at www.elcajon.gov.