THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

Source: City of El Cajon

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023.

Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to apply to serve on the Coalition. Coalition members advise the City on issues facing active duty or retired military families, select a Veteran of the Year, consult on the Veterans Memorial, and educate the community about issues affecting veterans.

Applicants must live in El Cajon or be an active member of a non-profit veterans’ organization based within the City limits. The appointed members will serve one-year terms and attend quarterly coalition meetings.

Applications are available online at www.elcajon.gov or by contacting Recreation Services Manager, Adam Tronerud at atronerud@elcajon.gov. For additional information, please call (619) 441-1750.