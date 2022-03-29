CITY OF LA MESA CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH FREE FAIR APRIL 9

Activities, resources & educational materials focus on ways to invest in our planet

Source: City of La Mesa

March 29, 2022 (La Mesa) - The City of La Mesa, in partnership with the La Mesa Park & Recreation Foundation and other sponsors, is ramping up efforts for the annual celebration of Earth Day at MacArthur Park on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will showcase fun, educational, and sustainable activities, products and services.

“We are thrilled to offer hands-on, fun Earth Day activities for our residents,” said Misty Thompson, Executive Director of the La Mesa Park & Recreation Foundation. “This annual event is a way to bring families together and share resources and tools to invest in our planet.”

These activites include a tree planting demo, garden tour, bike rodeo and interactive vendors. The Kid’s Zone will have fun hands-on earth day activities with take home projects, arts and crafts, bean bag toss, and jumper obstacle course. Children will also have an opportunity to participate in a bicycle skills course (bring a bike and helmet) and win a bicycle (with helmet). Helmets will be provided while supplies last.

In addition, event goers will receive resources and educational materials on recycling, energy efficiency, water conservation, mobility and transportation. There will also be an electric car display, along with a Fix It Clinic for repair of broken, nonfunctioning items.

Families can enjoy delicious food from Simply Fresh Gourmet food truck while watching performances by Flavor Company Dance Entertainment.

These are just a few of the activities and topics that will be featured at La Mesa’s Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at MacArthur Park, 4900 Memorial Dr. in La Mesa. This FREE event is made possible by the La Mesa Park & Recreation Foundation, City of La Mesa, Laurie MacDonald of Coldwell Banker and the La Mesa Village Association.

For more information, please visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/409/Special-Events