City of La Mesa gifting trees, hosting education series

East County News Service

Sept. 10, 2025 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa is hoping more trees will sprout up after it hosts a four-event educations series from September through November. As part of the series, thanks to partner Tree San Diego, 100 free trees will be distributed to La Mesa residents.

La Mesa is partnering with Tree San Diego for the series that is focused on bringing cleaner air, more wildlife habitat spaces and shade while reducing pollution in waterways through planting trees.

The events are part of La Mesa's ongoing commitment to sustainability with its Climate Action Plan and Strategic Plan goals.

Trees are vital assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat.

Similarly, healthy and robust green infrastructure systems can mitigate the urban heat island effect, lower building energy use, provide natural stormwater management and improve local air quality.

The events -- three in person and one virtual -- are aimed at creating a healthier, cleaner and more beautiful community, and will highlight the many benefits of trees, including how they improve air quality, promote public health acl nd save energy. Th e events will offer guidance on how to plant and maintain trees.

The series is as follows:

10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 27: Tree Planting & Steward Training at Harry Griffen Park;

10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 11: Tree Trek at La Mesita Park;

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 25: Free Tree Distribution at La Mesa Public Works Operations Yard;

9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 8: Tree Steward Training -- virtual webinar.

As part of the series, 100 trees will be given away to La Mesans who submit a request form in advance, available here The city says that on the day of the event, the trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and note that the tree request form does not guarantee a tree.

To register for the events, interested participants need to register at the Tree San Diego website . La Mesa residents who attend events on Sept. 27 or Oct. 11 will also be entered in an opportunity drawing for a free 5-gallon fruit tree.

Tree San Diego is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality, density, and sustainability of the region’s urban forests for the benefit of all communities and the environment.

More about the benefits of trees

The benefits of trees are myriad, including: They allow for cleaner air -- 100 trees remove 53 tons of carbon dioxide and 430 pounds of other air pollutants per year . They combat climate change -- By reducing energy demand and absorbing carbon dioxide, trees and vegetation decrease the production and negative effects of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The capture rainwater -- 100 mature trees can capture and store about 139,000 gallons of rainwater per year. They promote cleaner water -- A medium-sized tree intercepts up to 2,300 gallons of stormwater runoff per year. They improve public health -- People are less likely to be hospitalized for asthma when they live in neighborhoods with many trees. They improve mental health -- People living in neighborhoods with less than 10 percent tree canopy are more likely to report symptoms of depression, stress, and anxiety. They save energy -- Strategically placed shade trees can help save up to 56 percent on annual air-conditioning costs for homes and businesses. They reduce urban heat island effect -- Shaded surfaces my be 20 °F to 45°F cooler than the peak temperatures of unshaded areas.

