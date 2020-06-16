CITY OF LA MESA HIRES NEW ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER CARLO TOMAINO

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo: Tomaino, Carlo - Assistant City Manager

Source: City of La Mesa, California

June 16, 2020 (La Mesa) -- After an extensive, national recruitment process, Carlo Tomaino has been chosen for the Assistant City Manager position for the City of La Mesa,. Mr. Tomaino comes to La Mesa after thirteen years at the City of Lake Forest, California where he was the Economic Development/Housing Manager for the past three years. Mr. Tomaino was responsible for Lake Forest’s economic development programs, including business attraction and retention strategies, marketing outreach, and communication. He coordinated the economic development function with city departments and outside agencies.

Mr. Tomaino was also responsible for managing the City’s affordable housing fund, entitling affordable housing projects and managing the City’s real property. In addition, he oversaw Lake Forest’s response to homelessness and has worked on private property development negotiations.