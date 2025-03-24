CITY OF LA MESA TO LAUNCH E-BIKE INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Program to promote sustainable transportation

Source: City of La Mesa

March 24, 2025 (La Mesa) - The City is introducing a pilot E-Bike (Electric Bike) Incentive Program, designed to encourage biking as a primary mode of transportation for those who live and work in La Mesa. As transportation remains the largest contributor to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the city, reducing car trips will help create cleaner air and a healthier community.

Funded through a grant from San Diego Community Power, the City has partnered with two local bike shops to offer point-of-sale discount vouchers to make purchasing an approved e-bike more affordable. By reducing upfront costs, the City aims to provide residents and employees with a healthy, convenient, and sustainable alternative to driving — making it easier to commute, run errands, and explore La Mesa. Applications open on March 26, 2025, at 12 p.m. and close on April 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. The City is offering two tiers of vouchers:

$1,200 for Income-Qualified applicants

$800 for Standard applicants

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years or older and either live in La Mesa or work for a business within the City. Approved applicants will be required to complete a mandatory virtual e-bike safety class before receiving their voucher.

Applications can be submitted online or in person at City Hall. Due to limited funding, vouchers will be awarded through a scoring and random selection process, prioritizing the first 150 applicants. Higher scores will be given to those who plan to use their e-bike frequently for commuting or errands within La Mesa.

To support safe riding, the City is partnering with the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition to offer a series of free bike safety and educational events throughout 2025. The first session, “All About E-Bikes,” will take place on March 27, 2025 at 6 p.m., a virtual course covering e-bike types, safety tips, details on the incentive program, and more.

To register for the class, visit San Diego County Bicycle Coalition’s website.

For more information on the E-Bike Incentive Program, eligibility requirements, and educational opportunities, visit our website.