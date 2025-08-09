CITY OF LA MESA LAUNCHES REDESIGNED WEBSITE WITH NEW .GOV DOMAIN

East County News Service

August 9, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The City of La Mesa announces the official launch of its redesigned website, which is now live at www.cityoflamesa.gov.

While the site may look different, it retains all the same tools, features, and functionality residents and businesses have come to rely on, according to a press release from the city.

In addition, the City has transitioned to a ‘.gov’ domain, signaling to the public that the website is a secure, verified government source. Email addresses have also been updated to reflect the new domain. Any messages sent to our previous ‘.us’ addresses will automatically redirect to ensure a seamless transition.

“The City has made tremendous efforts to improve our customer service,” said City Manager Greg Humora. “This website redesign is yet another example of how we’re delivering on that commitment. Our goal is to give the public a more trusted, seamless, and user-friendly experience every time they visit our site.”

To explore the new site or connect with City services, visit www.cityoflamesa.gov.