CITY OF LA MESA PARTNERS WITH GROSSMONT CENTER TO HOST BICYCLE SAFETY FAIR MARCH 21

Source: City of La Mesa

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

March 11, 2020 (La Mesa) -- Children and teens are invited to bring their bicycles and helmets to participate in a Bicycle Safety Fair on Saturday, March 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grossmont Center (in the West Court parking lot between Chuze Fitness and Fuddruckers, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive). Admission is free to this family-friendly event where children of all ages can engage in fun and educational cycling activities, visit vendors, and receive educational information and giveaways.

Highlights include a bicycle obstacle course, designed and led by certified instructors who will teach kids basic bicycle riding skills including stopping, balancing, signaling, turning, and how to avoid hazards. Participant bikes and helmets will be inspected and adjusted before riding the course, and new helmets will be provided to those who need one (while supplies last). If a child does not have a bicycle or helmet, a loaner will be fitted to use during the event.

Children completing the course are eligible to win prizes, including a brand-new bike, helmet and other bicycle safety equipment. Participants will receive educational materials, a finisher medal, and snacks. Featured vendors include iCommute, La Mesa Police Department, Heartland Fire and Rescue, San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, Pedal Pushers Bicycle Shop, and many more.

Bicycling is an excellent form of exercise, recreation, and transportation that is also good for the environment by helping to improve air quality and create a healthy community for La Mesa residents to play and live. The Bicycle Safety Fair supports the City’s Climate Action Plan, which charts a course to reduce community wide emissions in half and increase biking and walking rates in La Mesa.

The Bicycle Safety Fair is made possible through the West La Mesa Pedestrian and Bicycle Education Campaign funded by the Caltrans Active Transportation Program, and the GO by BIKE Mini-Grant from SANDAG as part of National Bike Month efforts to encourage biking as an everyday transportation choice. For more information on Bike Month activities, visit iCommuteSD.com/BikeMonth.

For more information, contact recreation@cityoflamesa.us or call 619.667.1300