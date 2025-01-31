CITY LAUNCHES LA MESA FACADE AND PROPERTY IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM FOR FOURTH YEAR

Program assists local businesses with grants for property improvements

Source: City of La Mesa

January 31, 2025 (La Mesa) - The City of La Mesa is launching the La Mesa Façade and Property Improvement Grant program for a fourth consecutive year. This program aims to bolster local businesses by providing grant funds for up to $25,000 for exterior façade improvements such as new awnings, signage, painting, lighting, and landscaping.

The online application will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Interested business and property owners are encouraged to thoroughly review the Program Guidelines before applying. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to grant fund availability.