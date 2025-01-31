CITY LAUNCHES LA MESA FACADE AND PROPERTY IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM FOR FOURTH YEAR

Printer-friendly version
Program assists local businesses with grants for property improvements
Source: City of La Mesa
January 31, 2025 (La Mesa) - The City of La Mesa is launching the La Mesa Façade and Property Improvement Grant program for a fourth consecutive year. This program aims to bolster local businesses by providing grant funds for up to $25,000 for exterior façade improvements such as new awnings, signage, painting, lighting, and landscaping.
The online application will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Interested business and property owners are encouraged to thoroughly review the Program Guidelines before applying. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to grant fund availability.
The grant program has been successful to date with 18 businesses completing projects and receiving grant funding. For more information, contact Lyn Dedmon, Assistant to the City Manager, at 619-667-1339 or via email at ldedmon@cityoflamesa.us.
