City Manager Lydia Romero to leave Lemon Grove

City Manager Lydia Romero (right) and City Council member Yadira Altamirano in 2019 City Manager Lydia Romero (right) and City Council member Yadira Altamirano in 2019

Photo and story by Karen Pearlman

Dec. 23, 2025 (Lemon Grove) -- Lemon Grove City Manager Lydia Romero, hired in 2015, is leaving the city at the end of this year.

After 10 years of leading Lemon Grove, Romero has announced her departure effective Dec. 31, 2025. Romero has not shared publicly a reason behind why she is leaving her position.

Lemon Grove Mayor Alysson Snow said that Romero has been a boon to the city and that she is leaving Lemon Grove at a time when it is on the upswing.

"She is leaving us in a really good place," Snow said. "We're making sure we will keep the course with the strong foundation she's left us."

In a release on the city's website, Snow wrote: “On behalf of the entire City Council, we extend our deep gratitude to City Manager Romero. Ms. Romero’s leadership succeeded in not only stabilizing, but strengthening our city’s finances, helped the city tackle miles of street repairs and bolstered support for our businesses.”

In the release on the city's website, Romero said she was pleased with Lemon Grove's successes during her tenure.

"It has been an honor to serve the Lemon Grove community and work alongside such dedicated and passionate city staff. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Snow said she and the Lemon Grove City Council will appoint an interim City Manager as it goes through the process to select the next City Manager.

"We'll be doing interviews for closed session on Jan. 6, and will hire a company to recruit a new City Manager," Snow said.

Snow said the city "has a strong staff and they are stepping up," during this time.





"It's just an amazing team," she said. "We are all looking forward to the great stuff that's coming to Lemon Grove."