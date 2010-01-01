CITY OF SAN DIEGO EARLY RETURNS

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photos: Barbara Bry (left, twitter profile picture), Todd Gloria (right, wikipedia profile picture)

Nov. 3, 2020 (San Diego) – Two democrats vied for the position of San Diego Mayor: Todd Gloria and Barbara Bry. Gloria, as of election night, has a sizable lead, with 56.29% of the vote over Bry at 43.71%.

Both gave election night speeches. Bry spoke earlier in the evening and thanked supporters of this “independent woman.”

Gloria, a third generation San Diego resident, talked about “breaking barriers.” If he prevails, which appears likely as of election night, he will be the first openly LGBTQI person elected to the position of San Diego Mayor. Gloria may represent other historically significant firsts as well. He is about half Native American mosty via Alaska, plus 1/4 Filipino, with some Dutch and Puerto Rican ancestry as well.

Mara Elliott has a substantial lead over candidate Cory Briggs. She had 67.59% of the vote over Briggs, 32.41%, in the race for San Diego City Attorney.

The five odd numbered City Council seats 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9, in the City of San Diego, were up for election.

District 1 – Joe Lacava is leading Will Moore with 61.67% versus 38.33% for Moore.

District 3 – Stephen Whitburn is ahead leading with 63.34% against Toni Duran’s 36.66%.

District 5 – Marni Von Wilpert is leading with 55.13% versus Joe Leventhal’s 44.87%.

District 7 – 56.79% of the vote for Raul Campillo, and 43.21% for Noli Zosa.

District 9 – Sean Elo-Rivera has 62.86% of the vote against Kelvin Barrios' 37.14%. Barrios suspended his campaign, but his name still appears on ballots in District 9.

Measure A – City of San Diego (requires 2/3) general obligation for affordable housing is about evenly in between 50% plurality, and the 2/3 needed to pass. 57.40% yes votes, vs. 42.6% no, out of the ballots already counted.

Measure B – City of San Diego charter amendments establishing commission on police practices has a wide margin of yes votes comprising 74.93% of the total.

Measure C- San Diego Unified School District charter amendment for district only elections for school board has 69.45% yes votes.

Measure D – San Diego Unified School District charter amendment – procedures to remove school board members has a significant lead with 86.16% yes votes.

Measure E – City of San Diego – removing 30-foot height limit in Midway-Pacific Highway community plan area is currently passing with 57.44% yes votes.