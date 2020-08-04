CITY OF SAN DIEGO ENACTS RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

East County News Service

August 4, 2020 (San Diego) – San Diego’s City Council has enacted a new program with payments of up to $4,000 per qualifying household to help with past-due or upcoming rental payments. If you need help, the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program can assist low-income families in the City of San Diego who experience financial hardship due to COVID-19.

(This does apply to residents in unincorporated parts of the county or in other local cities, some of which have other assistance programs.)

Payments will be made directly to your landlord.

To be eligible to participate in the program, you must meet these requirements:

Your household has a City of San Diego address.

Your household income in January 2020 was at or below 60 percent of the San Diego Area Median Income .

Your household is NOT currently receiving any rental subsidies.

Your household is NOT currently a tenant of a property owned or managed by the San Diego Housing Commission.

Your household does NOT have savings to meet its financial needs.

Your household has eligible immigration status (U.S. citizen/U.S. National, lawful permanent resident/conditional permanent resident, registry immigrant, a refugee/person seeking asylum or granted asylum).

Your household experienced hardship directly related to COVID-19.

All applicants who meet the eligibility requirements will have the opportunity to be selected to receive assistance.

Priority will be given to: