City of San Diego secures $4 million in federal funds for stormwater infrastructure project along Chollas Creek

East County News Service

Photo by Genevieve Jones-Wright: flooding in Encanto in January 2024

January 21, 2026 (San Diego) -- New federal funding will support four critical stormwater infrastructure projects in the City of San Diego, including drainage improvements along Beta Street in Southcrest, which has been impacted by flooding during recent winter storms.

The allocation of $4.36 million was included in the fiscal year 2026 spending package recently passed by Congress and was secured by Congressmembers Scott Peters (CA-50) and Juan Vargas (CA-52).

“Investing in San Diego’s stormwater infrastructure is long overdue, and critical to protecting our neighborhoods and reducing flood risk,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "I want to extend my sincere thanks to Congressmembers Scott Peters and Juan Vargas for their leadership in securing these funds that will directly support these projects. Their continued advocacy in Washington delivers real results for our communities.”

Four stormwater improvement projects will each receive approximately $1.1 million. These multi-year projects are in various stages of progress and construction.

Beta Street Channel and Storm Drain Improvement Project aims to alleviate flooding in the Southcrest community by enhancing the drainage capacity of Chollas Creek and improving the drainage system to contain a 100-year storm event — safeguarding the community from potential flood risks. The project consists of several components including a pump station, potential channel upgrade, new flood resilience infrastructure, green infrastructure basin and a trail improvement.

Jamacha Drainage Channel Upgrade Storm Water Drain Project will provide opportunities to restore the natural habitat by re-vegetating the adjacent area. The proposed improvements include culvert improvements at Cadman and Woodman streets, upsizing the existing storm drain system upstream of Beacon Drive, widening the existing stream channel in multiple locations, upsizing culverts at 68th and 69th streets, and creating wetlands for habitat restoration.

Famosa Slough Alley Slope Restoration Project would address severe erosion in an alleyway that floods during rain events, preventing further damage to nearby streets and residential neighborhoods.

Pump Station D Component Upgrade would increase the community’s drainage system's capacity by providing electrical, structural, and mechanical improvements to the pump station. This is essential to mitigate flood risks, lower costs and ensure the pump’s power reliability.

Timelines for these projects can be found in the Stormwater Department Capital Improvement Project list for fiscal year 2026.

“This federal funding will go a long way towards helping to improve stormwater infrastructure, update drainage systems, and reduce flooding risks in our communities,” said Rep. Juan Vargas. “I’m glad to have secured these federal dollars for the great work being done in our Congressional district, and I thank the City of San Diego for their partnership on these projects.”

“Like many communities, San Diego faces increasingly severe climate change consequences, as we saw with the horrific 2024 floods in the South Bay,” said Rep. Scott Peters. “Funds for these critical stormwater infrastructure projects will make our city safer, healthier, and better prepared for future weather events. I will always advocate for what matters most to San Diego and work to bring home our fair share of resources and investments from Washington.”

The City submitted these community project requests as part of the Congressional Community Project Funding process, which allow Members of Congress to target federal funds toward projects and programs that will address the most significant needs facing the communities they represent. Since the return of Community Projects in fiscal year 2022, the City of San Diego has received over $45 million to support critical infrastructure and initiatives throughout the city.

Stormwater flooding in 2025 prompted a lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego over damage in Encanto, Mountain View and Southcrest communities.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to reduce flooding risks in the city of San Diego. Still unresolved is the issue of how to reduce flood risks in unincorporated areas under the County of San Diego’s jurisdiction, such as an area of Spring Valley along Jamacha where a storage facility suffered flood damage for the third time in a storm earlier this month.