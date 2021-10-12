CITY OF SANTEE ISSUES STATEMENT ON PLANE CRASH

East County News Service

Photo by Tom Abbott: remnants of the Cessna that crashed into homes, killing the pilot and a UPS driver

October 12, 2021 (Santee) -- The City of Santee today issued a statement voicing sympathy for those impacted by yesterday’s plane crash, praising residents who helped save lives of neighbors, and providing updates on the situation.

Below is the statement in full:

On behalf of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Santee, we are extremely saddened by the plane crash that occurred in our community yesterday. Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims who tragically lost their lives, and are extending all the support that we can for those who were injured, lost homes, or suffered property damage in this incident.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on October 11, 2021, a twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed into two homes in Santee, at the corner of Greencastle and Jeremy Street. A UPS delivery truck was also struck. Emergency personnel from the Santee Sheriff's Station and the Santee Fire Department, as well as other agencies, immediately responded to the scene.

Sadly, two fatalities have been confirmed. Two residents were also transported to the hospital, current conditions unknown.

Although power was turned off in the immediate neighborhood, SDG&E replaced a transformer and power has been restored.

Road sections in the immediate area of the crash remain closed. We encourage people to avoid the area to allow workers to process the site and complete their investigation.

We send our sincere gratitude to the first responders and partnering agencies who assisted at the scene to manage this incident and protect the life and property of others as much as possible.

Unfortunately, this is not the first tragedy the Santee community has faced, but it continues to show the great nature and caliber of the people who live in our city. This was an absolute example of neighbors helping neighbors, and community members helping in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

We will never forget this tragic accident or the victims, and we know the Santee community will come together to support the residents who lost their homes and rebuild our community.

Please continue to check our city website www.CityofSanteeCa.gov and follow us on social media Facebook @CityofSantee, Twitter @CityofSantee and Instagram @CityofSantee for timely updates.