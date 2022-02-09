CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER CALLS FOR RACIAL BREAKDOWN OF JAIL DEATHS

By Miriam Raftery

February 9, 2022 (San Diego) – Last week, the California State Auditor affirmed that over 185 people have died in San Diego County jails from 2006-2020. Today, the People’s Association of Justice Advocates (PAJ) called for a racial breakdown of those deaths as well as data on how many of those who died ever came before a judge.

“There’s a crisis in San Diego County jails unlike any other county in the state,” says Rev. Shane Harris, PAJ founder. Harris says data is necessary, adding, “Leadership is critical and transparency is needed to solve the crisis in our jails. People should not be facing the death penalty when doing time,” he says, noting that many minor offenders accused of only petty crimes are “rapidly being executed not by the state, but by a jail system that isn’t properly addressing mental health and lack of medical care. Something has got to give.”

Harris was joined by former Assemblywoman Lori Saldaña, activist Yusef Miller, and local pastors at a press conference on Tuesday.

Their joint letter will be presented to the San Diego County Law Enforcement Review Board.