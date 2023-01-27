CIVIL RIGHTS LEADERS AND FAMILY OF TYRE NICHOLS URGE CALM AS VIDEO OF POLICE KILLING SET FOR RELEASE

By Miriam Raftery

Photos via Nichols family: Tyre Nichols, before the deadly altercation and in hospital, where he died of injuries sustained.

January 27, 2023 (San Diego) – Police departments across the nation are gearing up for potential protests with a video due for release tonight showing the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black man, by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black. The officers have all been charged with second degree murder as well as aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. All five officers have been fired and were booked into jail on Thursday.

Civil rights leaders and Nichols’ family are urging that protests stay peaceful as they seek justice following their son’s death.

An attorney for the Nichols family has said Nichols had been taking sunset photos and was on his way home when police made a traffic stop near his residence. Police indicated he was stopped for reckless driving and tried to flee, prompting an altercation.

“We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023,” attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement.

Nichols was reportedly struck with a stun gun and pepper spray, kicked and restrained. He had trouble breathing and was taken to a hospital, where he died. A hospital photo released by his family shows bruising and discoloration on his head and face.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has called the officers’ actions “unconscionable.”

Photo, right: Officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols.

Reverend Al Sharpton, a nationally prominent civil rights leader, told the BBC the alleged crime was particularly painful because of the officers' race. "We fought to put blacks on the police force," he said. "For them to act in such a brutal way is more egregious than I can tell you."

Reverend Shane Harris of San Diego, President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, a national civil rights organization, called the hospital photo “horrifying” and the officers’ actions “heinous,” also voicing prayers for the Nichols family and the Memphis community.

At a press conference, Harris stated, “I am applauding both the Shelby County District Attorney and the Memphis Police Chief on swift actions that demonstrate transparency and equal justice under the law.”

Harris urged, “People who want to exercise protest in pursuit of justice for Tyre Nichols should do so but please do so peacefully. We urge citizens not to loot, riot or carry out any actions that have nothing to do with the pursuit of justice and distract the true purpose of exercising first amendment rights."

Photo, left: Rev. Shane Harris, People's Association of Justice Advocates, call for calm and pursuit of justice






