CLASSES OPEN FOR MARIACHI VICTORIA DE SAN DIEGO, AWARD-WINNING PERCUSSIVE WAVE, AFRO-CUBAN ENSEMBLE AND MORE

By David Casteñeda

January 5, 2022 (City Heights) - Registration is now open for an amazing semester of in-person, online and outdoor music classes the City Heights Music School (CHMS). Open to all ages and all levels, CHMS houses multiple performance groups that reflect the cultural diversity present here in San Diego.

Led by professional musicians active in the San Diego music scene, each ensemble, lesson and class presents students with a unique opportunity to hone their musical skills and create connections with their community members.

In addition to Mariachi Victoria de San Diego, Mariachi Prep, Percussive Wave and the Afro-Cuban Ensemble, CHMS offers group and private instruction in violin, piano, ukulele, guitar and voice. Student scholarships and instruments are available.

For more information on all classes, programs and events, visit cityheightsmusicschool.org.

City Heights Music School offers musical instruction through group classes, private lessons, and ensembles to both youth and adults in City Heights and surrounding neighborhoods in San Diego. Under the direction of Victoria Eicher and her stellar team of musician-instructors, the City Heights Music School (CHMS) has continued to expand their schedule of multicultural ensembles and community-centered events since 2010.