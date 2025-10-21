Climate Action Plan and Green Building Incentive Program: County hosts virtual meeting Oct. 28

Source: County of San Diego

October 23, 2025 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego County Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. to learn about and share your input on the County’s implementation of the Climate Action Plan (CAP) and the development of the Green Building Incentive Program Update.

The County is updating the Green Building Incentive Program along with the Triennial County Building Code to further support energy efficiency, water conservation, and building electrification efforts in the unincorporated areas. This will be the second public meeting on the Program and Code updates, offering an opportunity to learn about and provide feedback on the proposed details that were developed based on input received from the first public meeting held on July 22, 2025.

How to Participate in the Meeting

Please see details about the virtual public meeting below.

When: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 6:00 PM

Zoom Meeting Link: Use this link to join at the scheduled time: Meeting ID: 842 4681 4409. Use this link to join at the scheduled time: https://sdcounty-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/84246814409 842 4681 4409.

Calendar Invite: To add this event to your calendar (includes meeting link and full details), download the calendar invite here: To add this event to your calendar (includes meeting link and full details), download the calendar invite here: Download Calendar Invite

If you would like interpretation services available at the meeting, please contact the County in your preferred language at cap@sdcounty.ca.gov by October 21, 2025.

For questions or comments, please email cap@sdcounty.ca.gov.

