CLOSURES ON I-8 AND SR-67 RESUME TUESDAY

Motorists advised to allow additional travel time for lane closures and detours

East County News Service

May 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Construction crews will reduce lanes on westbound and eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) at State Route 67 (SR-67)/Magnolia Avenue Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for electrical work, according to Caltrans. At least one lane will remain open in each direction for traffic. The work is part of the I-8/SR-67 Bridge Repair Project.

The westbound I-8 connector ramps at SR-67 will be fully closed as well with the following detours in place:

Connector closure—Westbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue: Detour westbound I-8 to Main Street east, to Magnolia Avenue .

Connector closure—Northbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue connector to westbound I-8: Detour northbound SR-67 and exit onto Bradley Avenue west, to southbound SR-67, to westbound I-8.

The Mollison Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8 will also be closed with the following detour:

Ramp closure—Mollison Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8: Detour north on Mollison Avenue to Broadway west to westbound I-8.

Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.

The construction schedule is subject change due to weather, traffic incidents or other construction considerations.

