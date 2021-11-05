CLOSURES AT SR-67/MAGNOLIA AVENUE AND I-8 START SATURDAY: ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME FOR LANE CLOSURES AND DETOURS

Source: Caltrans

November 5, 2021(San Diego’s East County) -- Construction Maintenance crews will close a segment of westbound and eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) near State Route 67 (SR-67)/Magnolia Avenue Saturday at 3-11 a.m. and Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge repair, according to Caltrans.

The Saturday closures include the westbound I-8 off-ramp to southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue, the northbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8 and the Mollison Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8.

Nighttime closures continue on northbound and southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue at I-8 Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge repairs.

The Mollison Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8 and the northbound and southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue on- and off-ramps at I-8 will also be closed Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Detours are as follows:

Freeway closure—Northbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue: Detour northbound SR-67 to eastbound I-8 and exit onto Second Street north, to westbound I-8 to northbound SR-67.

Freeway closure—Southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue: Detour southbound SR-67 to westbound I-8, to Main Street east to eastbound I-8 and exit onto southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue.

Ramp closure—Mollison Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8: Detour north on Mollison Avenue to Broadway west to westbound I-8.

Ramp closure—Westbound I-8 off-ramp to southbound Magnolia Avenue: Detour to westbound I-8 to Main Street east to Magnolia Avenue.

Ramp closure—Northbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8: Detour northbound SR-67 to Bradley Avenue west, to southbound SR-67 to westbound I-8.

Ramp closure—Eastbound I-8 off-ramp to southbound Magnolia Avenue: Primary detour to northbound SR-125 to eastbound SR-52 to SR-67/Magnolia Avenue. Secondary detour to northbound SR-67, exit onto Bradley Avenue east to Mollison Avenue south, to Madison Avenue west to Magnolia Avenue.

Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.

The construction schedule is subject change due to weather, traffic incidents or other construction considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/