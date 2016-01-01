CLOTHING SWAP COMING TO LA MESA SEPT. 6

East County News Services East County News Services

Aug. 26, 2025 (La Mesa) -- Local environmental-focused nonprofit I Love A Clean San Diego is hosting a clothing swap at the La Mesa Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The event allows community members the opportunity to trade gently-used clothes, accessories and shoes for those donated by others for the swap.

I Love A Clean San Diego regularly hosts clothing swap events around the county to encourage sustainable practices and reduce textile waste. The events are a free, community-focused way to refresh wardrobes while offering a second chance to unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories.

The group asks that the items brought for the event have no rips, stains or odors.

The event is a partnership between the City of La Mesa, the La Mesa Library and I Love A Clean San Diego.

The way it works: Bring gently worn items, browse others' donated items and and swap for new ones at no cost.

While donations are appreciated, the group says making a donation is not required to bring home a "new" outfit. ILACSD recommends taking your own reusable bag to the event to bring items home.

The primary goal of the event is to divert clothing from landfills and promote a circular economy where items are reused and recirculated within the community.

No registration is required.