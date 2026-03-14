Cognitive behavioral therapy: healing through poetry

CBT Self-Therapy Poetry: A Right Brain Approach to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and DBT Self-Therapy Poetry: A Right-Brain Approach to Dialectical Behavioral Therapy

Books by Dharlene Marie Fahl

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

March 14, 2026 (San Diego) - Long-time San Diego-area author Dharlene Marie Fahl, using mostly free verse poetry, has written three books to introduce readers to Self-Therapy Poetry. This review includes two of her books in the series.

Her first book explains Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), which was created by Dr. Aaron T. Beck. The second introduces readers to Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), created by Dr. Marsha M. Linehan.

Both books guide the reader to experience healing through metaphors. Fahl uses techniques of mindfulness, advocating listening to oneself without judgment and with kindness.

The basic tenants of the CBT book are:

Thoughts aren’t always facts.

Patterns can be rewired with awareness, practice, and patience.

Emotions are not the enemy.

Small shifts can lead to big transformations.

Self-compassion is not a weakness—it’s a way forward.

The DBT book helps the reader to build skills to cope with overwhelming emotions as well as general distress. It also aims to help the reader navigate relationships with more confidence.

An excerpt from the DBT book provides a good example of both books:

“Close your eyes, and bring your attention to your breath.

“Take a deep breath in... and exhale slowly.

“Allow your body to settle, and with each breath, begin to relax more completely.

“Feel the steady, deep breath moving in and out, like a quiet wave. With each inhale, you are grounded, anchored in this present moment.

“With each exhale, release any tension, allowing it to drift away, like a passing cloud.

“Now, gently bring your awareness to any emotions or sensations you may be feeling.

“Perhaps an emotion like sadness or anger is present, and perhaps you notice a sharpness, a heaviness, or restlessness in the body

“Remember, the feelings from these emotions are not your enemy. They are simply messengers, here to guide you.

“You don’t need to push them away or hold onto them.

“Just notice. Observe them with compassion, without judgment. Breathe them away.

“Take a moment now to acknowledge the dialectic—the two truths that can coexist.”

Each book is calming. The pacing and structure of poetry induces a mild trance that makes the reader amenable to therapeutic suggestions. If a section refers to behaviors that don’t apply to you, skip it.

Without my trying, the poetic approach has made me kinder to myself. I view each book as a precious resource that will give me strength during trying times and deepen my happiness during joyful periods.

Dharlene Marie Fahl offers a creative, reflective approach to reshaping emotions—turning fear into courage, sadness into understanding, and chaos into clarity.

Her work engages the mind and emotions in a natural, intuitive, and meaningful way. She supports the science-based, evidence-backed therapies of CBT and DBT, weaving their principles into poetry to make cognitive, emotional, and behavioral healing more accessible. With respect for these transformative approaches, she invites readers to explore self-awareness, resilience, and personal growth—one poetic revelation at a time.

Fahl is a Member of the National Association for Poetry Therapy. She is a 2024 English summa cum laude graduate of San Diego State University. She also was granted an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism. She has earned the following:

Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Service from former President Obama

Author of Influence Award — children’s book series Wings & Whispers, now called Angel Messages for Kids Global Icon

Author Award for Angel Messages for Kids Sereni-Tea: Seven Sips to Bliss — Amazon #1 Bestseller

Certified Tea Specialist

Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, she maintains Canadian citizenship. Nevertheless, she has lived in San Diego for 35 years.