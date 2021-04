By Miriam Raftery

April 11, 2021 (Santee) – Get your rods and reels ready. Santee Lakes invites you to drop a line at its Catfish Season Opener, when the lakes will be stocked with 2,000 pounds of catfish.

The event takes place on April 17 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $6.

For more information, visit https://www.santeelakes.com/.