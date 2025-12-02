COMMUNITY CLEAN ENERGY GRANTS CREATE MORE SUSTAINABLE SAN DIEGO THROUGH GREEN JOBS, ENERGY EDUCATION

Community Power and SDF will host a webinar for prospective applicants on Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. to provide an overview of the grant guidelines and application questions. Please register here.

February 12, 2025 (San Diego) — San Diego Community Power, San Diego Foundation (SDF) and Calpine Community Energy announced today that they anticipate awarding $600,000 in grants to local nonprofits to fund projects or programs that contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future for the San Diego region.

“The Community Clean Energy Grants Program is representative of Community Power’s commitment to reinvest in our local communities as we shape a more sustainable San Diego region,” said Imperial Beach Mayor and Community Power Board Chair Paloma Aguirre. “These grants have already allowed local nonprofits to bring new resources to the communities they serve, whether it’s by creating opportunities to learn about clean energy in our schools or helping local families install solar panels on their homes.”

Launched in 2023, the third Community Clean Energy Grants cycle is expected to award more than $600,000 in grants. Grant sizes will range from $25,000 to $100,000, and each applicant is eligible to receive a maximum of $125,000 in grants.

Proposed projects or programs must serve Community Power customers (Cities of Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City and San Diego, as well as the unincorporated communities in San Diego County) and support energy literacy, energy education, electrification, green workforce development or energy resiliency.

“These grants are an opportunity for our nonprofit partners to invest in projects that will build more climate-resilient communities throughout our region,” said Christiana DeBenedict, Senior Director of Environmental Initiatives, SDF. “By working with San Diego Community Power and Calpine Community Energy to align our grantmaking, we can ensure more San Diegans have access to a clean energy future.”

Funding is made possible by Community Power, California’s second-largest Community Choice Aggregator serving nearly 1 million customer accounts, and Calpine Community Energy, Community Power’s back-office provider which supports billing mechanics and program implementation.

“Calpine Community Energy is and always has been committed to giving back to the communities that we live in and serve, and as a San Diego based company, it’s a distinct joy to support our local community” said Calpine Community Energy Vice President Josh Brock. “The Community Clean Energy Grants Program allows us to put money in the hands of amazing nonprofits, that are doing wonderful things to support the clean energy transition.”

The Community Clean Energy Grant Program was developed as a part of Community Power’s Community Power Plan, a five-year strategic plan informed by extensive community outreach that guides its program selection and development. To date, the Community Clean Energy Grant Program has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to nonprofits across the San Diego region.

The Community Clean Energy Grant Program application period opens Feb. 10. Community Power and SDF will host a webinar for prospective applicants on Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. to provide an overview of the grant guidelines and application questions. Please register here.

Applicants must submit all application materials through SDF’s grants management system, Foundant. SDF staff will provide ongoing technical assistance through the grant application period. Email environment@sdfoundation.org to schedule a meeting. Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 14, 2025. To apply, visit sdfoundation.org/apply.

The Community Clean Energy Grant demonstrates the power of aligned grantmaking as part of the SDF Fifty & Forward Campaign, an ambitious undertaking to grant $500 million to realize the San Diego region’s greatest opportunities in three key areas: education, children and families and the environment— and raise $1 billion to help shape the community’s future.

About San Diego Community Power

Community Power serves nearly a million municipal, business and residential power customers in the Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa and National City, as well as the unincorporated communities in the County of San Diego. Community Power is a not-for-profit public agency that provides competitively-priced clean energy and invests in the community to create an equitable and sustainable future for the San Diego region. Learn more at sdcommunitypower.org.

About San Diego Foundation

San Diego Foundation believes in just, equitable and resilient communities where every San Diegan can thrive, prosper and feel like they belong. We partner with donors, nonprofits and regional leaders to co-create solutions that respond to community needs and strengthen San Diego. Since our founding in 1975, our community foundation has granted $1.8 billion to nonprofits to improve quality of life in San Diego County and beyond. Join us in commemorating 50 years of impact – and looking toward the next 50 – by learning more at SDFoundation.org.

About Calpine Community Energy