COMMUNITY CLEANUPS AND GREEN WASTE CHIPPING EVENTS IN POTRERO, JACUMBA AND CAMPO

By Miriam Raftery

September 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Community clean-up events are slated in three backcountry communities for residents to bring e-waste, furniture, box springs, appliances, mattress and other oversized trash (but no construction waste) from 8 a.m. until dumpsters are full. Chipping of green waste will also be available from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The events are scheduled for:

CAMPO: Sept. 19 at Homemaker’s Thrift Shop, 987 Custer Rd.

JACUMBA: Oct. 17 at Jacumba Community Park, 44605 Old Highway 80

POTRERO: Nov. 21 at Potrero Community Park, 24800 Potrero Park Dr.

For more details, call 619-202-4047. You can also email realeastcounty@yahoo.com or campolakemorenafasc@yahoo.com.

The event is made possible by EDCO, the Real East County Fire Safe Council, Campo Lake Morena Fire Safe Council, Potrero and Tecate Fire Safe Council, TEAME, County of San Diego, Urban Corps, Sunrise Powerlink Fire Mitigation Grants Program, Bye Bye Mattress, CalRecycle and local volunteers.

Hazardous Waste, Electronics and Waste Tire will accept unused or leftover portions of products containing toxic chemicals and home generated "sharps." Please transport in closed, rigid containers.

E-Waste includes computers, phones, printers, scanners, fax machines, televisions, fluorescent light bulbs and batteries, among other electronic items.

Tire Waste limits 9 passenger vehicle tires per vehicle. Call 1-877-R-1-EARTH (1-877-712-3784) for pre-approval of more than 9 tires per vehicle, or tires on rims.

They cannot accept business waste, ammunition, medications, explosive or radioactive material, air conditioners or large appliances.

COVID-19 Precautions: transport waste in the trunk or in the back/bed of a SUV or pickup. Staff will not open vehicle doors or enter the interior. Safe distancing and facial covering are required.