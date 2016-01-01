Community input sought for Lakeside's transportation future

East County News Service
 
Nov. 4, 2025 (Lakeside) – The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) is inviting all Lakeside residents and community stakeholders to a public meeting to discuss local transportation needs and potential solutions.
 
The meeting, set for 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the Lakeside Community Center, is part of the "Lakeside Mobility Options Via Efficient Solutions" (MOVES) program, a component of the County’s broader Community Based Transportation Program.

The initiative aims to collaboratively identify transportation challenges, needs and opportunities within the local community.
 
The resulting Lakeside MOVES plan will serve as a guiding vision to enhance transportation options and accessibility throughout the Lakeside focus area. The ultimate goals are to improve mobility, safety, and connectivity for all modes of transportation.
 
The upcoming public meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to review and offer input on the project's goals, existing transportation conditions, and potential future improvements and programs.
 
The Lakeside Community Center is at 9841 Vine St.
 
For more details about the Lakeside MOVES project or to register for the event, visit the official project webpage here
 

