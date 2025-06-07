COMMUNITY PANCAKE BREAKFAST TO LAUNCH YOUTH FINANCIAL LITERACY PROGRAM

East County News Sevice East County News Sevice

June 7, 2025 (La Mesa) — The La Mesa Juneteenth Foundation is inviting families and community members to a Pancake Breakfast Celebration later this month.

The celebration, in partnership with Mission Federal Credit Union, is set for 9 a.m. until noon, Thursday, June 19, at MacArthur Park in La Mesa.

There is a $5 donation suggested for those interested in partaking of the event, which includes not just a pancake breakfast but also kids activities like games and a bounce house, as well as a raffle.

It also will include a financial literacy angle, celebrating the launch of “Start From Zero,” a brand-new program designed for youth and families in La Mesa, Spring Valley and Lemon Grove.

In partnership with Mission Federal Credit Union, this initiative gives every participating 7th and 8th grader, in the La Mesa, Spring Valley and Lemon Grove communities $25 to open their own savings account after completing a financial literacy course.

While no classes will be held at the breakfast, attendees can sign up on-site for upcoming sessions.

“We’re flipping the script on financial education,” organizers said. “This event is about food, fun and laying the groundwork for brighter financial futures in our community.”

The $5 donation per person that is encouraged will go toward supporting the program, helping bridge the local wealth gap.

Donations can be made on the website or by sending to La Mesa Juneteenth Foundation, 8030 La Mesa Blvd # 100, La Mesa, Calif., 91942

La Mesa Juneteenth was established in 2022 as a response to the need for healing and progress following significant events in the community.

In 2020, protests erupted in La Mesa, initially sparked by incidents of police misconduct and brutality.

Over time, the nature of the demonstrations shifted, reflecting the heightened atmosphere within the community. This prompted a collective healing response, with conversations focused on systemic issues and the urgent need for positive change and police reform.

In the aftermath of the protests, community leaders, activists, and concerned citizens came together to initiate discussions and address the underlying issues. Open forums, town hall meetings and collaborative efforts were employed to understand grievances, promote dialogue, and pave the way toward unity and healing.

It was during this time that the La Mesa Citizen Police Oversight Board was formed.

Significant progress has since been made in rebuilding relationships, fostering understanding and promoting positive change within the community. This progress culminated in the successful inaugural La Mesa Juneteenth & Friends Jubilee, a vibrant celebration that embraced diversity, resilience, and shared values, with a special emphasis on highlighting the contributions and cultural richness of the Black community.