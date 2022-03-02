With dire workforce shortage reaching 650,000, new effort will connect many job seekers with great career opportunities

Source: EC2

March 2, 2022 (San Diego) - As the construction industry faces an unprecedented shortage of workers and negatively impacts the economy, a new hiring platform recently launched to address the gap by connecting young people and the underemployed with great career training and job opportunities.

ConstructForce, powered by a non-profit ecosystem of community organizations, contracting firms, and educational institutions, will help fill that gap by connecting job seekers with a number of available training programs and employers, so as to identify, recruit, and foster the current and future generation workforce to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry.

With those in the industry acutely aware of a recent study showing a shortage of nearly 650,000 qualified and skilled workers to meet current demand, ConstructForce was envisioned to fill the need.

The ConstructForce platform is powered by EC2, a non-profit collaborative initiative with the mission to EDUCATE the future generation on careers in the industry; to CREATE awareness through resources, technology, mentorships, and key connections with industry-leading companies and associations throughout North America; and to CULTIVATE a diverse and skilled workforce for our construction industries’ next generation.

"The workforce shortages have been serious for some time and something constantly impacting our ability to hire and train skilled employees," said Thomas L. Brown, President, Sierra Pacific West, Inc. "The ConstructForce platform is instrumental in addressing this challenge, allowing interested students and job applicants to identify training and apprenticeship programs as well as excellent jobs in the industry. For companies, the ability to use the platform to match their needs with strong applicants is significant."

ConstructForce is a searchable resource database which connects job seekers with training programs and potential employers, and it allows companies to effectively recruit. ConstructForce encompasses all career levels, and EC2’s outreach team will connect companies, industry partners, and educational resources with qualified construction industry labor and professionals.