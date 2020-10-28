COMMUNITY POLICE OVERSIGHT BOARD RECRUITMENT NOW OPEN

Source: City of La Mesa

Photo: Themis, Blind Justice, Cast Bronze by Design Toscano

October 28, 2020 (La Mesa) – Applications are now being accepted for the newly created Community Police Oversight Board (“CPOB”). The deadline for submission of applications is 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the City Clerk’s office at La Mesa City Hall, 8130 Allison Avenue. Applications may be obtained at City Hall or from the City of La Mesa website.

The CPOB will provide recommendations to the Chief of Police, Mayor, City Council, and City Manager on the La Mesa Police Department procedures and policies and on matters of public safety within the City. The CPOB will consist of an 11 member panel (must be residents of the City of La Mesa) as follows:

A citizen from each of the four police beats

A citizen from each of the following four communities: faith based, business, young adult (18 to 30 years of age), older adult (62+ years of age)

Representatives from Helix Charter High School and La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

Advocate for people experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, mental health or other social issue.

Applications may be submitted by mail to the City Clerk’s Office, 8130 Allison Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942 or email to cityclrk@cityoflamesa.us

For more information and to apply, please visit: www.cityoflamesa.us/1644/Community-Police-Oversight-Board.