COMMUNITY SAND SCULPTURE EVENT OCT. 9 AS MEMORIAL FOR STEVEN KRUEGER, UPS DRIVER KILLED BY SANTEE PLANE CRASH

October 3, 2022 (Santee) -- Friends and relatives of Steven Krueger will host a memorial Sand Sculpture Build on Sunday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in his home community of Ocean Beach near the main lifeguard tower. The event will be led by award-winning master sand carvers of I.B. Posse, who will erect this memorial with the help of Steve’s family, friends and any community members who would like to participate.

Almost a year ago, on October 11, 2021, Krueger tragically lost his life when a plane crashed into his UPS truck in Santee. After a 30-year career, Krueger, was less than a year away from his planned retirement.

Jeff Krueger, Steve’s brother said, “Steve would be so moved by the affection everyone has shown. Steven enjoyed life and would have wanted everyone to enjoy themselves. From me and my family, thank you for remembering my brother in this special way.”

In addition to this temporary remembrance, a more permanent memorial, consisting of a boulder landscaped seating area, will be installed at Robb Field facing the San Diego River.

Wendy Adelstein, a friend and tenant of Krueger, stated, “Steve took such good care of his property and he enjoyed the water, so I know he’d love this landscaped seating area by the river. I just want Steve to be remembered and always have a place here in OB.”

In conjunction with Krueger’s family, Adelstein has been shepherding the process of creating this Robb Field memorial and raising the funds to support the materials and the installation.

To be a part of this project honoring Steve’s memory and beautifying this community park space, the public can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/steve-krueger-ocean-beach-memorial-fund.