Completion of first inpatient psychiatric health facility funded in part by San Diego County opens

East County News Service

November 14, 2025 (Oceanside) -- The first inpatient psychiatric health facility funded in part by San Diego County opened Nov. 13 in Oceanside.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors leader Jim Desmond says, “When I came into office, I said we needed to stop leaving people on the streets and start getting them into treatment. Today, that work is becoming reality.”

He calls the new facility, “a place where people in crisis will finally get help, not handcuffs.”

He adds, “The compassionate thing isn’t letting people suffer on sidewalks. It’s getting them the treatment they need to recover.”

The facility will offer 16 beds for inpatient short-term psychiatric care and plans to care for 350- 500 patients each year.

Psychiatrists, therapists, nurses and peer support will help stabilize and treat patients. The average stay is expected to run five to seven days.

The $27.6 million medical facility was jointly funded by the County and the Tri-City Healthcare District. The Healthcare District operates the Tri-City Medical Center.

The 13,560 square-foot structure sits on the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus.

The County and the medical center worked together to plan and design the new facility. A long-standing behavioral health care provider for the County, Exodus Recovery, will operate it.

The facility adds to the spectrum of specialty services that the County provides to address behavioral health in the region and includes Mobile Crisis Response Teams and a Crisis Stabilization Unit in Vista and Oceanside.

The state-of-the-art facility was built to meet silver Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. The building includes:

Energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems

Low-flow water fixtures

Durable, sustainable materials designed for safety

Dayrooms with natural light to support healing

The facility will begin accepting patients in December. Learn more at the County of San Diego’s website.