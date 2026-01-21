To comply with new state laws, GUHSD board passes protections for immigrant students by 3-2 margin

By Alexander J. Schorr

File photo, left: Trustee Jim Kelly called the measure “anarchy” and voted against it, along with Trustee Gary Woods

January 21, 2026 (El Cajon) — The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) Board of Trustees on January 19 voted 3-2 to pass a resolution to establish new guidelines for responding to federal enforcement on campuses. This follows new state mandates and significant community pressure after the board majority previously refused to hear a similar but more stringent measure proposed by Trustee Chris Fite in late 2025.

Voting in favor were Trustees Scott Eckert, Robert Shield, and Fite. Trustees Jim Kelly and Gary Woods ultimately voted no. Kelly said, “This is anarchy and this is insurrection, and I cannot support it,” KPBS reports.

The resolution approved by the board outlines specific protocols for how staff should interact with federal immigration agents. The resolution is intended to align with California state laws AB 699 and AB 49, which limit school cooperation with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without a valid warrant.

Previously, a tougher resolution proposed by trustee Chris Fite called “Welcoming District,” was rejected by the governing board’s conservative majority in November 2025. That version sought to actively provide immigrant rights training and mental health resources, but the motion to even vote on it died without a second from conservative trustees Scott Eckert, Robert Shield, Jim Kelly, and Gary Woods.

Local activists and organizations led efforts to pressure the district to adopt protections similar to those in the San Diego Unified School District and La Mesa Spring Valley School District.

Changes in GUHSD policy

The new policy establishes clear steps for teachers and staff if immigration enforcement officers show up at school.. Staff will direct officers to an administrator and superintendent designee, who must review the officers’ ID and may consult with legal counsel or challenge validity of a warrant.

The district is prohibited from sharing student or family information with agents without a warrant, subpoena or court order. Staff is to receive training on immigration issues.

The guidelines also lay out a plan if a student’s parent or guardian is detained or deported, including releasing the student to a parents’ designated contact or an individual with a caregiver’s authorization or affidavit, or if those are unavailable for timely care, to child protective services. The student shall be notified that they continue to meet residency requirements for district attendance.

Established GUHSD Protections

According to the current board guidelines and California state law:

Warrant Requirement: District personnel are prohibited from allowing ICE agents access to students or facilities unless they present a judicial warrant.

Privacy of Status: School staff are instructed not to inquire about or share information regarding a student’s or family member’s citizenship or immigration status.

Legal Precedent: These local policies operate under the framework of the 1982 Supreme Court Case Plyler v. Doe, which guarantees that all children have the right to a free education of their immigration status.