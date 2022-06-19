CONCERTS BY CANDLELIGHT AT MT. HELIX PARK CONTINUE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

June 19, 2022 (Mt. Helix) – The Fever Events Candlelight Series brings classical music to the amphitheatre atop Mt. Helix on July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. The concerts feature classical and popular music played by a string quartet beneath the stars, surrounded by the glow of candlelight in a spectacular setting.

The program includes:

 

  • The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 1 RV 269: “Spring” – Vivaldi
  • The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 3 RV 293: “Autumn” – Vivaldi
  • On the Nature of Daylight – Max Richter
  • The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: “Verano Porteño” – Astor Piazzolla
  • The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: “Otoño Porteño” – Astor Piazzolla
  • The Lark Ascending – Ralph Vaughan Williams
  • Passacaglia – G. F. Handel / J. Halvorsen
  • String Quartet in F Major, M. 35: II. Assez vif, très rythmé – Maurice Ravel
  • Summertime – George Gershwin
  • A Hazy Shade of Winter – Simon & Garfunkel

 

The concerts run an hour and a half.  Doors open 1 hour and 45 minutes before the start time; late entry is not permitted. This event is limited to age 8 and up; guests under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

All guests will be transported to the venue via a trolley, with seating on a first-come, first serve basis. Trolley details will be provided after you purchase tickets.

For tickets and details, visit https://feverup.com/m/114816.

The venue, which is ADA compliant for accessibility, is also available to book for private concerts by clicking  here

View the FAQs for this event here

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon