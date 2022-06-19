CONCERTS BY CANDLELIGHT AT MT. HELIX PARK CONTINUE

East County News Service

June 19, 2022 (Mt. Helix) – The Fever Events Candlelight Series brings classical music to the amphitheatre atop Mt. Helix on July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. The concerts feature classical and popular music played by a string quartet beneath the stars, surrounded by the glow of candlelight in a spectacular setting.

The program includes:

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 1 RV 269: “Spring” – Vivaldi

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 3 RV 293: “Autumn” – Vivaldi

On the Nature of Daylight – Max Richter

The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: “Verano Porteño” – Astor Piazzolla

The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: “Otoño Porteño” – Astor Piazzolla

The Lark Ascending – Ralph Vaughan Williams

Passacaglia – G. F. Handel / J. Halvorsen

String Quartet in F Major, M. 35: II. Assez vif, très rythmé – Maurice Ravel

Summertime – George Gershwin

A Hazy Shade of Winter – Simon & Garfunkel

The concerts run an hour and a half. Doors open 1 hour and 45 minutes before the start time; late entry is not permitted. This event is limited to age 8 and up; guests under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

All guests will be transported to the venue via a trolley, with seating on a first-come, first serve basis. Trolley details will be provided after you purchase tickets.

For tickets and details, visit https://feverup.com/m/114816.

The venue, which is ADA compliant for accessibility, is also available to book for private concerts by clicking here.

View the FAQs for this event here



