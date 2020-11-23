CONGRESS APPROVES BILL TO ALLOW FREE ACCESS TO NATIONAL PARKS FOR WOUNDED VETERANS

By Miriam Raftery

November 23, 2020 (Washington, D.C.) - The House of Representatives passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act to provide all veterans with a service-connected disability a National Parks and Federal Lands Pass free of charge. The bill already passed the Senate and after House approval, now heads to the President’s desk to await signature.

If signed into law, any U.S. veteran with a service-connected disability will receive free, life-time access to our nation’s most prominent parks and reserves.

“I am proud to have supported this legislation to help those who have so bravely served our country to access National Parks and Federal Lands free of charge,” says Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-San Diego).

Find more information at:

https://www.shaheen.senate.gov/news/press/bipartisan-bicameral-bill-led-by-shaheen-collins-and-ruiz-to-ensure-access-to-national-parks-for-disabled-veterans-heads-to-presidents-desk .