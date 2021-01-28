CONGRESSMAN DARRELL ISSA NAMED TO HOUSE COMMITTEES ON JUDICIARY AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Source: Office of Congressman Darrell Issa

January 28, 2021 (Washington, DC) — The House Republican Steering Committee yesterday selected Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) to serve on the powerful House Committee on the Judiciary and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Issa released the following statement:

“I am honored to return to service as a Senior Member of the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees this Congress. These committees stand at the forefront of our nation’s great challenges: protecting free speech, securing our border, reforming immigration, combating global terrorism and limiting government overreach. On behalf of the 50th District of California, I can’t wait to get to work and craft lasting solutions.

“I look forward to the leadership of Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX). They are outstanding colleagues, and work tirelessly on behalf of our nation’s families, workers and small businesses.”

The House Judiciary Committee holds critical jurisdiction over Constitutional questions, Civil Rights, the Courts, Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, Immigration, Voting Rights, technology and intellectual property, and the Internet.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is responsible for legislation and oversight of foreign policy including foreign assistance, war powers, treaties, arms controls among other global challenges.

Issa rejoins these Committees representing the 50th District of California, which encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County. It includes the communities of Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, Temecula, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line.