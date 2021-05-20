CONGRESSWOMAN JACOBS ANNOUNCES FUNDING TO LOCAL CITIES AND SCHOOLS FROM AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

East County News Service

May 20, 2021 (San Diego) --This week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Education announced the specific relief totals available to state and local governments and postsecondary institutions as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in March.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) voted for the American Rescue Plan, which will provide over a $1 billion dollars in relief money to local governments and institutions in California’s 53rd District and over $100 million to local colleges and universities. Itemized funding for the 53rd District is listed below.

The American Rescue Plan also supported the national vaccination effort; expanded the Child Tax Credit; provided direct stimulus payments, support for restaurants and small businesses, and more.

“I am so proud to announce that we’ve secured over $1 billion dollars in state and local funding and over $100 million in funding for colleges and universities in the 53rd District, thanks to the American Rescue Plan. This is real money that will go a long way in helping our community recover and rebuild equitably after this crisis,” Congresswoman Jacob said. “I am grateful I could do my part to ensure that the American Rescue Plan, which helped get shots into arms and money into pockets, will deliver direct relief to our communities and institutions.”

State and Local Governments

Administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State of California, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide substantial flexibility to meet local needs. In addition to allowing for flexible spending up to the level of their revenue loss, recipients can use funds to: support public health expenditure, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Also administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program makes funding available to assist households that are unable to pay rent or utilities. Grantees use the funds to provide assistance to eligible households through existing or newly created rental assistance programs.

Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Headed to CA-53 Under the American Rescue Plan:

California (Statewide Total): $27,017,016,860.10

County of San Diego: $648,431,468.00

City of San Diego: $299,714,755.00

City of Chula Vista: $57,535,251.00

City of El Cajon: $30,399,751.00

City of La Mesa: $10,826,584.00

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) Funds:

County of San Diego: $48,759,661.70

City of San Diego: $42,333,563.00

City of Chula Vista: $8,161,123.90

Higher Education

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide and is administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.

Local Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III Allocations for Public and Nonprofit Institutions Under the American Rescue Plan:

San Diego State University: $80,895,172

Southwestern Community College District: $34,750,836

Grossmont College: $27,357,307

University of San Diego: $11,814,941

Click here for more information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on funding to state and local governments, and here for more information from the U.S. Department of Education on funding for postsecondary education.