CONGRESSWOMAN JACOBS CALLS FOR U.S. TO LEAD WITH VALUES AS CONFERENCE ON AMERICA COMPETES ACT BEGINS

East County News Service

June 13, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) called for the United States to lead with our values and support coalition building at the first public meeting of conferees on the House and Senate’s bipartisan innovation and competitiveness legislation last month. Jacobs is one of only two freshman Democratic members serving on the Conference Committee.

Earlier this year, the House passed the America COMPETES Act (America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Preeminence in Technology and Economic Strength), a comprehensive package to improve supply chains, encourage more American manufacturing, and strengthen our diplomatic efforts, while the Senate passed similar legislation, the United States Innovation and Competition Act. Speaker Pelosi appointed Congresswoman Jacobs to serve as a conferee for the bipartisan and bicameral conference committee that is tasked with resolving the two bills and bringing a final version forward.

The bill authorizes increased funding for the National Science Foundation and other research priorities, and aims to strengthen STEM education programs, boost American economic competitiveness and enhance research security.

“Fixing our supply chains, lowering prices, and making America more competitive is so important right now and we need to ensure these efforts are made in accordance with our values and long-term goals. San Diego is a global city, an international hub, and a proud military community, and when America is more economically and strategically competitive, our community thrives. I am honored to serve as San Diego’s representative on the Conference Committee that is tasked with getting this bill across the finish line and to the President’s desk,” said Congresswoman Jacobs.

The House version that passed in February included Congresswoman Jacobs’ United States Commitment to Peacekeeping Act , which ensures that the United States pays its share of United Nations (UN) peacekeeping dues. In an op-ed published in April , Jacobs’ argued that failure to support peacekeeping missions is creating a void that the Chinese government is exploiting and that “the United States needs to eliminate our UN peacekeeping dues cap and restore our reputation as a country that keeps its promises. It allows us to argue from a position of strength — whether pressing for peacekeeping reforms or the structure of missions — and to be seen as a reliable partner.”

In remarks on the House floor, Jacobs stated, “As we’ve seen so clearly from the war in Ukraine, so much of our power and our national security comes from being able to muster international coalitions. And to be able to do that, we need to double down on leading with our values. That’s why it’s so important to get the COMPETES Act across the finish line and to the President’s desk. Our competitive edge in the global competition with China is the commitment to our values. And we need to restore our credibility and reputation as a country that upholds those values in everything we do abroad and keeps our promises in the international community. That is the best way to ensure that the real source of our power – our alliances and partnerships and our ability to get other countries to join with us – remains intact as we engage in this competition. And a big part of this is upholding our promise at the UN, and fully funding our peacekeeping operations so that we are not letting other, low-income countries bear that burden, which creates a crack in our alliances that we know the Chinese government is already working to exploit. That’s why I was so glad to see my bill to lift the cap on peacekeeping dues and ensure we are paying our fair share included.”