CONGRESSWOMAN JACOBS TO FACE BUSINESSMAN CAPLAN IN NOVEMBER

East County News Service

June 9, 2022 (San Diego) – Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) received over 60% of the vote in the primary election. She will run off on November 8 against Stan Caplan, a small business owner who received just under 38% of the vote.

Peace and Freedom candidate Jose Cortes received 1.94% and Barrett Holman Leak a scant 0.01%.

Jacobs has served in the U.S. State Department, UNICEF and the United Nations before winning election to Congress in 2020. She has fought to fund childcare and help military families, as well as small businesses during the pandemic. The cost of living is a key issue for Jacobs, who wants to help constituents hurt by rising gas prices and the high cost of housing, rent and healthcare.

Caplan, 73, wants to eliminate deficit spending, support law enforcement, reduce income taxes, and provide parents choices in where to educate their children.

The newly redrawn 51st Congressional district includes portions of San Diego and East County including the cities of La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and El Cajon, unincorporated communities including Spring Valley and La Presa, as well as San Diego neighborhoods Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, College Area, Rolando, Linda Vista, Serra Mesa, Allied Gardens, San Carlos, Grantville, Del Cerro, University City, Clairemont, Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Peñasquitos, Scripps Ranch and Miramar.