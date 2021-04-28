CONGRESSWOMAN JACOBS HOLD VIRTUAL WATCH PARTY FOR BIDEN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS TONIGHT

Local child care provider Shaunte Brown will be Jacobs’ virtual guest

April 28, 2021 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (CA-53) will hold a virtual watch party for President Biden’s address to the Joint Session of Congress tonight at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

At tonight’s event, Congresswoman Jacobs will speak and invite constituents to share their thoughts on what they hope President Biden will discuss in his remarks.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, in-person attendance of the joint session will be limited and Congresswoman Jacobs will be attending virtually from San Diego. Jacobs will, however, carry on the tradition of hosting a congressional guest and has invited Shaunte Brown, a College Area resident and child care provider, as her virtual guest. Brown is a small business owner and union member who has spoken out about the need to expand child care services for children in the area.

Congresswoman Jacobs has made strengthening childcare infrastructure and ending childhood poverty a top priority in Congress. On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jacobs joined Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Mondaire Jones in introducing the Universal Child Care and Early Learning Act at a press conference in Washington.

Constituents can register for the virtual watch party here.