CONGRESSWOMAN JACOBS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

East County News Service

February 2, 2022 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) announced that she tested positive today for COVID-19.

“I have been testing daily – and tested negative as recently as 6pm last night – but tested positive on an antigen test this morning,” a statement sent to media advises. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am only experiencing mild symptoms. I will be isolating and working remotely in accordance with public health guidance. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted, test regularly, and stay safe.”

Recent data indicates that unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID than those who are vaccinated and boosted, NPR reported today.

Jacobs recently returned from a trip to the Ukraine and Belgium as part of an official bipartisan Congressional delegation that met with NATO allies and European leaders.